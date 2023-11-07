Nov 07, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to the Quess Corp Limited Q2 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call hosted by IIFL Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Balaji Subramanian from IIFL Securities Limited. Thank you, over to you, sir.
Balaji Subramanian - IIFL Research - Assistant VP
Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and thank you for joining us on the post results conference call for Quess Corp. I'm Balaji Subramanian, and it's my pleasure to introduce the senior management team of Quess, who are here with us today to discuss the results.
We have Mr. Guruprasad Srinivasan, ED and Group CEO; Mr. Kamal Pal Hoda, Group CFO; Mr. Kushal Maheshwari, Head Investor Relations and Strategic Finance; Mr. Lohit Bhatia, President, Workforce Management; Mr. Pinaki Kar, President, Global Technology Solutions; and Mr. Sekhar Garisa, President, Product Led businesses. We will begin the call with opening remarks by the management team. And
Q2 2024 Quess Corp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 07, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...