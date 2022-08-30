SIS Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 30, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Ravindra Kishore Sinha - SIS Limited - Founder & Executive Chairman



Good afternoon, dear members. And a very warm welcome to all present here and also connected online to the company's 38th Annual General Meeting.



I am Ravindra Kishore Sinha, Chairman of the SIS Limited. I hope all of you are safe and in good health. I sincerely thank you all for your esteemed presence, continued trust and support extended to the company.



Now I would like to introduce the members to the Board and senior management present with us today: Sri Upendra Kumar Sinha, independent director of the company, who is attending this meeting through VC from New Delhi; Mrs. Rita Kishore Sinha, non-executive director, who is sitting right to me; Mr. Uday Singh, non-executive director, attending the meeting through VC from Bangalore; Mr. Thomas Fredrik Berglund, member of the advisory board, attending this meeting from -- through VC from Switzerland; Mr. Haakan Gustaf Oscar Winberg, member of the advisory board, attending the meeting through VC from Sweden; Mr. Amrendra Prasad Verma, independent director and Chairman