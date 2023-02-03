Q3 2023 SIS Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Bharat Bakhshi - SIS Limited - President of M&A, IR and Ventures



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our Q3 FY '23 earnings call. Along with me, I have our Group Managing Director, Rituraj Sinha; and our Group CFO, Devesh Desai. I hope everyone has had a chance to look at our results and the earnings note, which has been uploaded on the stock exchanges and the company's website.



We're happy to report that the business continues to show strong revenue growth, with a good improvement in margins also this quarter. This quarter, we recorded our highest-ever revenue of INR 2,904 crores. The India Security business grew 4.6% quarter-on-quarter and 21% year-on-year. So the strong growth continues. In