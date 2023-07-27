Q1 2024 SIS Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Bharat Bakhshi - SIS Limited - President of M&A, IR and Ventures



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our Q1 FY '24 earnings call. Along with me, I have our Chief Managing Director, Rituraj Sinha; and our Group CFO, Devesh Desai. I hope ever had a chance to look at our results and the earnings floor, which has been uploaded on the stock exchanges and the company's website. We're very happy to report that FY '24 has started on a very positive note. As you would have seen, revenue is up 11% over the same quarter last year. And importantly, EBITDA are even higher at 15% over the same quarter last year. As you will know from the last several calls, internally, there has been a tremendous focus on margins products. And clearly, the results are now showing. Our