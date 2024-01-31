Q3 2024 SIS Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Rituraj Sinha - SIS Ltd - Group Managing Director, Executive Director



Hello, everyone. This is Rituraj. Thank you for joining this call, and I welcome all of you. I would like to take this opportunity to also introduce my colleague, Vineet Toshniwal. Vineet joins SIS as President for M&A and Investor Relations, and he's also going to be a part of the group managing committee. Bharat has moved out.



Interesting set of experience, and he has been involved in multiple M&As in this particular industry itself in his previous team as an investment banker with Equirus. He also has held P&L positions with Infosys and more recently, was involved in the fintech space.



So overall, it's a great addition to the SIS family to have