Q3 2021 Aditya Birla Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Ajay Srinivasan - Aditya Birla Capital Limited - CEO



Thank you. Good evening, and welcome, everyone, to this Q3 results call for Aditya Birla Capital. I'm joined, as always, by my senior colleagues, including the CEOs of our individual businesses, and we will together take you through this presentation and answer any questions that you might have.



So let me straight away jump into the highlights of the quarter as set out in Slide 3, that hopefully you have a copy of the deck that we've put on the website. Slide 3 is the start. Slide 3 gives you the highlights for Q3 of FY '21. The first highlight is that we've had a very strong growth in business across all our businesses. Actually, we've seen very strong growth, leading to the