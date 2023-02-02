Q3 2023 Aditya Birla Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Vishakha Vivek Mulye - Aditya Birla Capital Limited - CEO



Thank you. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to the earnings call of Aditya Birla Capital for Q3 FY 2023.



Joining me today are my senior members of the team; Bala, Rakesh, Tushar, Pankaj, Kamlesh, Mayank, Pinky, Vijay, Ramesh and Sanchita. Together, we will present the business performance and financial results and take any questions that you might have.



I'd like to welcome and introduce 2 senior colleagues, Sanchita Mustauphy, Chief Risk Officer designate; and Ramesh Narayanaswamy, Chief Technology Officer, who joined us recently. Our current Chief Compliance and Risk Officer, Mr. Dhananjaya will be superannuating on March 31, 2023. Sanchita will work closely with