Q3 2024 Aditya Birla Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Good evening, everyone, and welcome to the earning call of Aditya Birla Capital for Q3 FY2024. Joining me today are my senior members of my team Bala, Rakesh, Tushar, Pankaj, Kamlesh, Pinky, Vijay, Ramesh, Sanchita, and Amit.



I will cover our strategy and approach across businesses and I shall request Vijay to take us through the financial highlights followed by discussion on the performance of our key businesses by our CEOs.



Against the global economic backdrop, the momentum in the Indian economy continues very strong. Video GDP growth rate of 7.6% in Q2 '24 exceeded all forecasts. GST collections continue to remain robust at more than INR1.7 lakh crore in