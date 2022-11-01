Q2 2023 Apex Frozen Foods Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Chowdary Karuturi - Apex Frozen Foods Limited - CFO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you, Michelle. Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the investor call of the second quarter and first half of the financial -- first half of the year FY23. With us, on the call today is Mr. Durga Prasad from our finance team; and Stellar IR Advisors, our Investor Relations advisor. We have uploaded the investor presentation on the website of the stock exchanges, and we hope you have had a chance to go through it.



While the second quarter of the fiscal typically has been the best quarter due to festive season sales on a historical basis, this year, the trend has not been in line. Actually, this was primarily on account of supply