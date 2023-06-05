Q4 2023 Apex Frozen Foods Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 05, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Apex Frozen Foods Limited Q4 and FY23 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Chowdary Karuturi, Managing Director and Interim CFO of Apex Frozen Foods. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Chowdary Karuturi - Apex Frozen Foods Limited - MD & Interim CFO



Thank you, Priya Joshi. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the investor call for the fourth quarter and full year of FY23. With us on the call today is Mr. Durga Prasad from our finance team; and Stellar IR Advisors, our Investor Relations advising team. We have uploaded the investor presentation on the website of the stock exchanges. And we hope you have had a chance to go through it.



The financial year 2023 started on a challenging note due to the geopolitical tensions, especially for export-oriented companies that had just recovered from the aftereffects of the COVID pandemic. This in turn, of course, elevated the risk