Q1 2024 Apex Frozen Foods Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Choudary Karuturi - Apex Frozen Foods Limited - MD & Interim CFO



Thank you, Neerav. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on this investor call for the first quarter of FY24. With us on the call today is Mr. Durga Prasad from our finance team and Stellar IR Advisors, who are our Investor Relations advisor. We have uploaded the investor presentation on the website of the stock exchanges, and we hope you have had a chance to go through it.



Let me begin by going through the numbers for the quarter first. So the net revenue came in at INR253 crores and grew by around 20% quarter on quarter in line with the seasonality factor whereby the volumes stood at 3,447 metric tons, which is a 21% quarter-on-quarter growth. In comparison to the same quarter of the