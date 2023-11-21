Nov 21, 2023 / 05:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Apex Frozen Foods Limited Q2 and H1FY24 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this call is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Chowdary Karuturi, MD and CFO. Thank you and over to you, sir
Chowdary Karuturi Apex Frozen Foods Limited-MD&CFO
Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on this investor call for the second quarter and first half of FY24. With us on the call today is Mr. Durga Prasad from our finance team, Ms. Madhavi from our operations team and Stellar IR Advisors, our Investor Relations Advisor. We have uploaded the investor presentation on the website of the stock exchanges and we hope you have had a chance to go through it.
Now let me begin by going through the numbers for the quarter. The net revenue for Q2 FY24 came in at INR242 crores, a decrease of almost 22% year on year, led by lower volumes by almost 13% year on year and lower realization by almost 10% year on year. Lower
Q2 2024 Apex Frozen Foods Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 21, 2023 / 05:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...