Q3 2023 Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q3 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call of Dishman Carbogen Amcis Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference call is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Pascal Villemagne, CEO of Dishman Carbogen Amcis Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Pascal Villemagne - Dishman Carbogen Amcis Limited - CEO of CARBOGEN AMCIS



Good evening, everybody. Good evening, dear shareholders. Just to correct, I'm the CEO of Carbogen Amcis only, not Dishman Carbogen Amcis.



I'm going to start to give you a bit of an overview of where we are spending at Carbogen Amcis branch. Business has been very good over the third quarter, thanks to a good financial result despite of difficulties over the cost of energy across Europe as there are some price increase with specific raw materials that we are using into some of the cholesterol and vitamin, minerals that we are manufacturing in Netherlands. So the financial results are, as I mentioned, on the top line, pretty good and also better