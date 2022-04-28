Q4 2022 SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 10:45AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the SBI Life Insurance Company Q4 Results Call for the financial year ending 31st March 2022.



(Operator Instructions)



Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Mahesh Kumar Sharma, Managing Director and CEO, SBI Life Insurance. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Mahesh Kumar Sharma - SBI Life Insurance Company Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Yes. Thank you very much. Good evening, everyone, and we heartily welcome you all to the annual results update call of SBI Life Insurance for the year ended March 31, 2022. We hope you and your families are safe and well. Update on our financial results can be accessed on our website as well as on the website of both the stock exchanges.



So along with me on this call, I have Sangramjit Sarangi, President and CFO; Ravi Krishnamurthy, President Operations and IT; Abhijit Gulanikar, President Business Strategy; Subhendu Bal, Chief Actuary and CRO; Prithesh Chaubey, Appointed Actuary; and Smita Verma, SVP