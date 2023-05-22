Q4 2023 Share India Securities Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Share India Securities Limited Q4 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Antique Stock Broking Limited. (Operator Instructions). Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Ms. Vidhi Shah from Antique Stock Broking Limited. Thank you, and over to you.



Vidhi Shah - Antique Stockbroking Ltd., Research Division - Analyst



Thank you, [Ranju]. Good evening, everyone. We



have with us the entire management team of Share India Securities represented by Mr. Kamlesh Shah, who's the Managing Director; Mr. Rajesh Gupta, who is a non-Executive Director; Mr. Sachin Gupta, who is the CEO and Whole-Time Director; and Mr. Abhinav Gupta, who's the President. We also have with us Mr. Kunal Nandwani who's the CEO of uTrade Solutions.



With this, I now hand over to Mr. Kamlesh Shah for opening remarks. Over to you, sir.



Kamlesh Vadilal Shah - Share India Securities Limited - Joint MD & Executive Director



Yes. Thank