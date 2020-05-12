Q4 2020 Godrej Agrovet Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day. And welcome to the Godrej Agrovet Limited Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Anoop Poojari from CDR India. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Anoop Poojari - Citigate Dewe Rogerson Ltd. - Client Manager



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on Godrej Agrovet Q4 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call. We have with us Mr. Nadir Godrej, Chairman of the company; Mr. Balram S. Yadav, Managing Director; Mr. S. Varadaraj, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Arijit Mukherjee, Chief Operating Officer of Astec Lifesciences. We would like to begin this call with brief opening remarks from the management, following which we'll have the forum open for an interactive question-and-answer session.



Before we start, I would like to point out that some statements made in today's call may be forward-looking in nature, and a disclaimer to this effect has been included in the earnings presentation shared with you