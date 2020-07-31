Godrej Agrovet Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jul 31, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Vivek Pritamlal Raizada - Godrej Agrovet Limited - Head of Legal, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer



Good afternoon, members. I am Vivek Raizada, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of Godrej Agrovet Limited, attending this meeting from Mumbai. I am pleased to welcome you to the 29th Annual General Meeting of Godrej Agrovet Limited being held through video conference service.



In view of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has vide circular dated 8th April 2020, 13th April 2020, and 5th May 2020, permitted the holding of AGM through video conferencing or other audio/video means without the physical presence of members at the common venue. In compliance with the provision of the Companies Act 2013, the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations 2015 and the MCA circular mentioned before, the 29th AGM of the company is being held through video conference.



The facility for the AGM and e-voting are being provided by NSDL. I would now like to brief the members about the certain procedural and technical aspect of the AGM. The