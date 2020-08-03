Q1 2021 Godrej Agrovet Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Godrej Agrovet Limited Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Devrishi Singh from CDR India. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Devrishi Singh;CDR India -



Thank you, Janice. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the Godrej Agrovet Q1 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call. From the company, we have Mr. Nadir Godrej, Chairman of the company; Mr. Balram S. Yadav, Managing Director; and Mr. S. Varadaraj, Chief Financial Officer. From Astec Lifesciences, we have Mr. Ashok Hiremath, Managing Director; and Mr. Arijit Mukherjee, Chief Operating Officer of the company.



We would like to begin the call with brief opening remarks from the management, following which we will have the forum open for an interactive Q&A session.



Before we start, I would like to point out that some statements made in today's call may be forward-looking and a disclaimer to this