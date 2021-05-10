Q4 2021 Godrej Agrovet Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Godrej Agrovet Limited Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Devrishi Singh from CDR India. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Devrishi Singh -



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. I welcome you all to the Godrej Agrovet Q4 and FY '21 Earnings Conference Call. From the company, we have with us Mr. Nadir Godrej, Chairman of the Company; Mr. Balram S. Yadav, Managing Director; and Mr. S. Varadaraj, Chief Financial Officer of the company. We would like to begin the call with brief opening remarks from the management, following which we will have the forum open for an interactive question-and-answer session.



Before we start, I would like to point out that some statements made in today's call may be forward-looking, and a disclaimer to this effect has been included in the earnings presentation shared with you earlier.



I would now like to invite Mr. Nadir Godrej to make his initial remarks.



