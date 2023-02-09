Q3 2023 Godrej Agrovet Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Q3 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call for Godrej Agrovet hosted by Motilal Oswal Financial Services. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sumant Kumar from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Kumar.



Sumant Kumar - Motilal Oswal Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on Godrej Agrovet 3Q FY '23 Earnings Conference Call. From the company, we have with us Mr. Nadir Godrej, Chairman of the company; Mr. Balram Yadav, Managing Director; Mr. Subramanian Varadaraj, Chief CFO; and Mr. Anurag Roy, CEO of Astec Lifesciences. We would like to begin the call with the brief opening remarks from the management following which we will have the forum open for the interactive question and answer session. Before we start, I would like to point out that some statements made in today's call may be forward-looking and a disclaimer to this effect has been