Q3 2024 MAS Financial Services Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 25, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to MAS Financial Services Limited Conference Call, hosted by Motilal Oswal. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Abhijit Tibrewal from Motilal Oswal. Thank you, and over to you.



Abhijit Tibrewal - Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd. - Analyst



Yeah. Thanks, Yashasvi. Good afternoon, everyone. Once again, I welcome you all to the earnings call of MAS Financial.



We have with us today the senior management team of MAS Financial represented by Mr. Kamlesh Gandhi, Chairman and Managing Director; Mrs. Darshana Pandya, Director and CEO; and Mr. Ankit Jain, CFO; and other members from the senior management team of MAS Financial. With this brief introduction, I will now hand over the mic to Mr. Kamlesh Gandhi and the management team for their opening remarks, post which we will open the floor for a Q&A. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Kamlesh Gandhi - MAS Financial Services Limited - Founder, Chairman,