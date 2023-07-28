Q1 2024 Indian Energy Exchange Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Sumit Kishore Axis Capital Ltd.-Analyst



Thank you, Yusuf. So good evening, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of Axis Capital, I'm pleased to welcome you all to the IEX Q1 FY24 earnings conference call. We have with us the management team of IEX, which is represented by Mr. S.N. Goel, Chairman and Managing Director, and the rest of his team members.



We will begin with the opening remarks from Goel, sir, followed by an interactive Q&A session. Over to you, sir.



Satyanarayan Goel Indian Energy Exchange Ltd-Chairman&MD



Good evening, friends. Dear all, I welcome you all to the IEX earning call for quarter one of FY24. With me today on this call are Mr. Rohit Bajaj,