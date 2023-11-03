Q2 2024 Indian Energy Exchange Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Indian Energy Exchange Q2 FY24 results conference call hosted by Axis Capital Ltd. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sumit Kishore. Thank you and over to you, sir.
Sumit Kishore Axis Capital Ltd.-Analyst
Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of Axis Capital, I'm pleased to welcome you all for the IEX Q2 FY24 earnings conference call. We have with us the management team of IEX represented by Mr. SN Goen, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Vineet Harlalka, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Rohit Bajaj, Executive Director of Business Development Strategy, and Regulatory Affairs; and Mr. Aparna Garg, Head, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications.
We will begin with the opening remarks from Mr. Goen, followed by an interactive Q&A session. Over to you, sir.
Satyanarayan Goel Indian Energy Exchange Ltd-Chairman&MD
Good afternoon,
