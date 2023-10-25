Q2 2024 Mahindra Logistics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Mahindra Logistics Limited Q2 FY24 earnings conference. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Shogun Jain from Strategic Growth Advisors. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Jain.



Shogun Jain - Strategic Growth Advisors - IR



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the Mahindra Logistics Limited Q2 and H1 FY24 earnings conference call. On the call today we have Mr. Rampraveen Swaminathan, MD and CEO; Mr. Saurabh Taneja, CFO; and the senior management team of MLL. I hope everyone has had a chance to view the financial results and investor presentation recently posted on the company's website and stock exchanges.



We will begin the call with opening remarks from management, followed by an open forum for Q&A. Before we begin, I'd like to point out that some of the statements made during today's call may be forward looking. A disclaimer to that effect was included in the earnings presentation.

