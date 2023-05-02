Q4 2023 5Paisa Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Very good afternoon, everyone. Myself, Prakarsh Gagdani, Director and CEO of 5paisa Capital. Me, along with my colleague, Gourav Munjal, who's our CFO, welcome you all for the fourth quarter and the annual conference call FY '23.



FY '23 has been a year of consolidation for Capital Markets. Broad market remained range-bound throughout the year with the field practically giving more returns. You see the result of the same and was very clearly demonstrated in the retail participation.



ADTO on the cash segment, which