Q1 2024 5Paisa Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 13, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Felicia, moderator for the conference call. Welcome to 5paisa Capital Limited Q1 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call. We have with us today Mr. Narayan Gangadhar, CEO, 5paisa Capital Limited; Mr. Prakarsh Gagdani, Whole-Time Director and CBO, 5paisa Capital Limited; and Mr. Gourav Munjal, Whole-Time Director and CFO, 5paisa Capital Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is recorded.



I would now like to hand over the floor to the management. Thank you, and over to you.



Narayan Gangadhar - 5paisa Capital Limited - CEO



Hi, everyone, good afternoon, and welcome to our Q1 FY '24 earnings call. On the call, I am joined with Mr. Gourav Munjal, CFO; Mr. Prakarsh Gagdani, CBO; and my management team. The Indian market has been performed -- has been outperforming the global markets, even amidst the global headwinds arising from the U.S. Fed indicating successive rate hikes and the ongoing Ukraine war. While the market growth this quarter was at 5.4% and the total demat accounts opened across the country