5Paisa Capital Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 31, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Namita Amod Godbole - 5paisa Capital Limited - Company Secretary, Compliance Officer & VP of Legal & Compliance



Dear shareholders, a very good afternoon to all. I, Namita Godbole, Company Secretary, welcome you all to the 16th Annual General Meeting of 5paisa Capital Limited, which is being held through video conferencing.



Pursuant to the MCA General Circular dated December 28, 2022, extension has been granted to hold the AGM through video conference or other audio/visual means. Further, SEBI circular dated January 5, 2023, has extended the relaxation from dispatching of physical copies of financial statements till September 30, 2023.



In adherence to the said directives, this AGM is being held through video conference, facility of which is provided by the Central Depository Services Limited, CDSL. Further, the annual report has also been dispatched to all the shareholders electronically.



Before proceeding with the meeting, I would like to take you through certain points regarding the participation at this meeting.



Facility of joining the AGM through video