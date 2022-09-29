Varroc Engineering Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Sep 29, 2022 / 05:30AM GMT

Tarang Jain - Varroc Engineering Limited - MD & Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board



Dear shareholders, (inaudible) to speak to you in the Annual General Meeting of your company, Varroc Engineering Limited. I hope all of you are in good health.



Our company continues to progress towards (inaudible) organization in (inaudible) circumstances. Over the last 2 years, businesses and the society at large have been faced with unique and unprecedented challenges. We've been living in a VUCA environment, volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous.



Looking at the past year, while we all (inaudible) rapid recovery in volume, second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic struck, impacting both (foreign language).



Just as we were coming out of the second wave, we saw a worsening of the supply side challenges, particularly the semiconductor shortages, which is continuing and might take till the end of FY '23 to get normalized.



Higher fuel prices, commodity inflation and tightening of financing have resulted in higher cost of...



So ladies and gentlemen, sorry, I think