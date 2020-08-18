Q1 2021 TCNS Clothing Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the TCNS Clothing Co. Limited Q1 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Anant Daga, Managing Director, TCNS Clothing Co. Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Anant Kumar Daga - TCNS Clothing Co. Limited - MD & Director



Thank you. Good evening, and welcome to our Q1 FY '21 earnings conference call to discuss operational and financial performance for the quarter. I'm joined by Venkat, our CFO; and SGA, our Investor Relations Advisors.



First of all, I hope you and your near ones are safe and healthy. It's been a long fight against the pandemic that has impacted all of us in one way or