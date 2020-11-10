Q2 2021 TCNS Clothing Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Thank you. Good evening, and welcome to our Q2 '21 earnings conference call to discuss operational and financial performance for the quarter and H1. I'm joined by Venkat, our CFO; Amit Chand; and SGA, our Investor Relations advisers. First of all, I hope you and your near ones are safe and healthy. The fight against COVID has been a long one, and we pray for everyone