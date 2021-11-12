Q2 2022 TCNS Clothing Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and Gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the TCNS Clothing Co. Limited Q2 FY '22 Earnings Call. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on the date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of future performance that involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Anant Daga, Managing Director, TCNS Clothing Co. Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Anant Kumar Daga - TCNS Clothing Co. Limited - MD & Director



Thank you. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to our Q2 and H1 FY '22 earnings conference call to discuss operational and financial performance for the quarter and half year. I'm joined by Amit, our CFO; and SGA, our Investor Relations advisers.



First of all, I hope you and your dear ones are safe and healthy. The number of cases have sharply declined, but we must keep up the guard