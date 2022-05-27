Q4 2022 TCNS Clothing Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 27, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Thank you. Good evening, and welcome to our Q4 and full year FY '22 earnings conference call to discuss operational and financial performance for the quarter and the year. I'm joined by Amit, our CFO; and SGA, our Investor Relations Adviser.



Let me start by sharing key highlights of Q4 and full year '22, our perspective on the situation and our focus for FY '23. Amit can then take you through