Q2 2023 TCNS Clothing Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the TCNS Clothing Co. Limited Q2 and H1 FY'23 Earnings Conference Call. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on the date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of the future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Anant Daga, Managing Director. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Anant Kumar Daga - TCNS Clothing Co. Limited - MD & Director



Thank you. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to our Q2 and H1 FY'23 earnings conference call to discuss operational and financial performance for the quarter. I'm joined by Amit, our CFO, and SGA, our Investor Relations advisers. First of all, we wish you a very happy festive season. We hope you all had a joyful celebration with your family and friends and claim back a part of life, which was