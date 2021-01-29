Q3 2021 CreditAccess Grameen Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 29, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Nidhesh Jain - Investec Bank plc, Research Division - Lead Analyst of NBFC and Insurance



Thank you, Ayesha. Welcome to the Quarter 3 FY '21 Earnings Call -- Earnings Conference Call of CreditAccess Grameen Limited. To discuss the financial performance of CreditAccess Grameen and to address your query, we have with us today Mr. Udaya Kumar Hebbar, MD and CEO of CreditAccess Grameen; Mr. Balakrishna Kamath, CFO; and Mr. Nilesh Dalvi, Vice President, Investor Relations.



I would like to hand over the call to Mr. Udaya Kumar for his opening comments. Over to you, sir.



Udaya Kumar Hebbar - CreditAccess Grameen Limited - MD, CEO & Whole-Time Director



Thank you, Nidhesh. Good evening to everyone. I thank you for taking your time and joining us today to discuss our third quarter FY '21 financial performance. Maybe it's an opportunity due to pandemic that we can have a call at this time of the day.



We have always believed that the resilience of any business model, its systems, controls and processors get validated during difficult times. We have