Q4 2023 CreditAccess Grameen Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the CreditAccess Grameen Limited Q4 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Investec Capital Services. (Operator Instructions). Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Nidhesh Jain from Investec. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Nidhesh Jain - Investec Bank plc, Research Division - Lead Analyst of NBFC and Insurance



Thank you, [Bhavin]. Welcome to the quarter 4 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call of CreditAccess Grameen Limited. To discuss the financial performance of CreditAccess Grameen and to address your queries, we have with us Mr. Udaya Kumar Hebbar MD and CEO of CreditAccess Grameen; Mr. Ganesh Narayanan; Mr. Balakrishna Kamath, our CFO; and Mr. Nilesh Dalvi, VP and Head of Investor Relations.



I would now like to hand over the call to Mr. Udaya Kumar for his opening comments. Over to you, sir.



Udaya Kumar Hebbar - CreditAccess Grameen Limited - MD, CEO & Whole-Time Director



Thank you, Nidhesh.