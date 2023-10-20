Q2 2024 CreditAccess Grameen Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to conference call to discuss CreditAccess Grameen's Q2 FY '24 earnings. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Ms. Shweta Daptardar from Elara Securities Private Limited. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.



Shweta Daptardar - Elara Securities(India)Private Limited - Research Division - VP



Thank you, Sagar. Good evening, everyone. On behalf of Elara Capital, we welcome you all to the earnings conference call of CreditAccess Grameen to discuss the Q2 FY '24 earnings performance. From the esteemed management today, we have with us Mr. Udaya Kumar Hebbar, Managing Director; Mr. Ganesh Narayanan, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Balakrishna Kamath, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Nilesh Dalvi, SVP and Head Investor Relations.



Without much further ado, I now hand over the call to Mr. Hebbar for his opening comments, post which we can open the floor for Q&A. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



