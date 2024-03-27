Curtiss-Wright Corp (CW, Financial), a diversified global provider of highly engineered, technologically advanced products and services, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Vice President and Corporate Secretary Paul Ferdenzi sold 845 shares of the company on March 19, 2024. Paul Ferdenzi has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 8,886 shares and purchasing 126 shares. The recent transaction involved the sale of 845 shares at a price of $243.65 per share, resulting in a transaction value of $205,884.25. The insider transaction history for Curtiss-Wright Corp indicates a pattern of insider activity. Over the past year, there have been 11 insider buys and 27 insider sells. This activity provides insight into the sentiment of company insiders regarding the stock's performance and valuation. Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp were trading at $243.65 on the day of the insider's recent sell, giving the company a market cap of $9.386 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 26.70, which is below the industry median of 34.43 but above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's valuation, as measured by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, is currently at 1.63, with a GF Value of $149.38. This indicates that Curtiss-Wright Corp is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. For investors and market watchers, these insider transactions and valuation metrics provide important data points to consider when evaluating Curtiss-Wright Corp's stock and its potential future direction.

