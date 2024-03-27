Group President and Chief Operating Officer Michael Hartshorn has executed a sale of 21,056 shares of Ross Stores Inc (ROST, Financial) on March 18, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ross Stores Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States. The company offers in-season, name-brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions at a significant discount to department and specialty store regular prices.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 21,056 shares and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and a total of 9 insider sells for the company.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Ross Stores Inc were trading at $145.14, giving the company a market capitalization of $49.48 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 26.43, which is above the industry median of 18.3 and also exceeds the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price of $145.14 compared to the GuruFocus Value of $129.00 indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13, suggesting that Ross Stores Inc is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, an adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

