Q2 2022 Aavas Financiers Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sushil Agarwal, MD and CEO.



Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you for participating on the earning call to discuss the performance of our company for Q2 and H1 FY 2022. With me, I have Mr. Ghanshyam Rawat, CFO; Himanshu Agrawal, Investor Relationship team, other senior member of the management team of Aavas. Also, we have SGA, our IR advisors. The results and the presentations are available on the stock exchange, as well