Dalmia Bharat Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 30, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Puneet Yadu Dalmia - Dalmia Bharat Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



As a company, sustainability has remained core to Dalmia Bharat strategies, decisions and actions. And it is integrated across our operations, just like the Indian -- ancient Indian philosophy, where we have always lived in harmony with nature. We continue to pave way for a greener future by setting new benchmarks and going global with our climate action endeavors. Together with creating more sustainable products such as low-carbon cement. We are proactively influencing consumer choices in favor of green product services. It gives me immense pleasure that Dalmia Bharat has one of the lowest carbon footprints globally and is committed to becoming carbon negative by 2040.



We have also made a bold commitment to become a 100% blended cement company over the next 4 years. In order to keep reducing our environmental footprint to electric vehicles by 2030, consume green fuel to almost 100% by 2035. Dalmia Bharat is the first cement company globally to become a triple joiner in RE100, EP100 and EV100.



