Q3 2024 Dalmia Bharat Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 25, 2024 / 05:00AM GMT

On the call, we have with us Mr. Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director and CEO, Dalmia Bharat and Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited; Mr. Dharmender Tuteja, Chief Financial Officer, Dalmia Bharat Limited; Mr. Rajiv Bansal, President and Chief Transformation Officer; and other management of the company.



Aditi Mittal Dalmia Bharat Ltd-Head