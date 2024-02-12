Feb 12, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Q3 and nine months ended FY24 earnings conference call of Anup Engineering Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
Before we proceed to the call, let me remind you that the discussion may contain certain forward-looking statements that may involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. It must be viewed in conjunction with our business risks that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ significantly from what has been expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Please note that the company has uploaded the results, press release, investor presentation, and also outcome of the Board meeting on the website of stock exchanges and the website of the company.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Nilesh Hirapara, Chief Financial Officer of the company. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Nilesh Hirapara - Anup Engineering Ltd - CFO
Thank you so much. Good afternoon, and a very warm welcome to everyone.
Q3 2024 Anup Engineering Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 12, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...