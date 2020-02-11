Q3 2020 Arvind Fashions Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Ankit Arora - Arvind Fashions Limited - Head of IR & Treasury



(technical difficulty) everyone, and thank you for joining us on Arvind Fashions Limited earnings conference call for the third quarter and 9 months ended December 31, 2019.



I'm joined here today by Kulin Lalbhai, non-Executive Director; Shailesh, Managing Director and CEO; and Pramod Gupta, Chief Financial Officer of Arvind Fashions Limited.



Please note that results, press release and earnings presentation had been mailed across to you earlier, and these are also available on our website, www.arvindfashions.com. I hope you had an opportunity to browse through the highlights of the performance. We'll commence the call with Kulin providing his key thoughts about the strategy and financial performance for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019. At the end of the management discussion, we'll have a Q&A session.



Before we start, I would like to remind you that some of the statements made or discussed on this call today may be forward