Q4 2020 Arvind Fashions Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 09, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Ankit Arora -



Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us on Arvind Fashions Limited Earnings Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020. I'm joined here today by Kulin Lalbhai, Non-Executive Director; Suresh, Managing Director and CEO; and Pramod Gupta, Chief Financial Officer of Arvind Fashions Limited.



Please note that the results, press release and earnings presentation had been mailed across to you earlier. And these are also available on our website, www.arvindfashions.com. I hope you had the opportunity to browse through the highlights of the performance.



We'll commence the call with Kulin providing his key thoughts about our strategy and financial performance for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2020. At the end of the management discussion, we will have a Q&A session.



Before we start, I would like to remind you that some of the statements made or discussed on this call today may be forward-looking in nature and must be viewed in conjunction with risks and