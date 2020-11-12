Q2 2021 Arvind Fashions Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Arvind Fashions Limited Q2 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ankit Arora, Head of Investor Relations and Treasury at Arvind Fashions Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Ankit Arora - Arvind Fashions Limited - Head of IR & Treasury



Thanks, Aman. Hello. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us on Arvind Fashions Limited Earnings Conference Call for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2020. I'm joined here today by Kulin Lalbhai, Non-Executive Director; Jay Suresh, Managing Director and CEO; Pramod Gupta, Chief Financial Officer; and we also have with us today Shailesh Chaturvedi, who is currently our MD and CEO for 3 brands.



Please note that results, press release and earnings presentation have been mailed across to you earlier, and these shall also be available on our website, www