Q2 2024 Arvind Fashions Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Arvind Fashions Limited Q2 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ankit Arora, Head Investor Relations and Treasury. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Ankit Arora - Arvind Fashions Limited - Head of IR & Treasury



Thanks, Hersha. Hello, welcome everyone, and thank you for joining us on Arvind Fashions Limited Earnings Conference Call for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023. I'm joined here today by Kulin Lalbhai, Vice Chairman and Non-Executive Director; Shailesh Chaturvedi, our Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer; and Girdhar Kumar Chitlangia, our Chief Financial Officer.



Please note that results, press release and earnings presentation had been mailed across to you yesterday, and these are also now available on our website,