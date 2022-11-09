Q2 2023 MSTC Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the 2Q FY '23 Earnings Conference Call of MSTC Limited, hosted by Equirus Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. [Ansh Malik] from Equirus Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Unidentified Analyst -



Thank you, Rutuja. Hello, everyone. On behalf of Equirus Securities, I welcome you all to Q2 FY '23 earnings conference Call of MSTC Limited. From the management, we have with us today, Mr. Subrata Sarkar, Director of Finance; and Mr. Ajay Kumar Rai, Company Secretary. We will begin the call with the opening remarks on the management and then we can open the line for questions and answers.



I now hand over call to Mr. Subrata Sarkar. Over to you, sir.



Subrata Sarkar - MSTC Limited - CFO, Director of Finance & Whole Time Director



Yes. This is very good afternoon, dear investors, and happy Dasara and Diwali. So, it is all along the results you have already, I think, it