Aug 11, 2020 / NTS GMT
Unidentified Company Representative
Good morning, everyone. This is Harith from Spark Capital. On behalf of Spark Capital, I would like to welcome you all for the call today. I think Metropolis Management for the opportunity to host this call.
From Metropolis, we have with us Ms. Ameera Shah, Managing Director; Mr. Vijender Singh, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Rakesh Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer.
Over to you, Ameera, Ma'am.
Ameera Shah - Metropolis Healthcare Ltd - MD
Thank you, everyone, and good morning to all. Thank you for joining us for the Q1 FY21 earnings call and I hope you and everyone around are safe and in good health. I'm joined today by Vijender Singh, CEO; and Rakesh Agarwal, CFO; and SGA, our IR Advisors.
The presentation and the press release has been issued to the stock exchanges and uploaded on our company website. I hope everyone has had the opportunity to go through the same.
Let me first start by giving you a strategic view of where Metropolis is. We continue to focus on reaching normalized levels of revenue,
Q1 2021 Metropolis Healthcare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 11, 2020 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...