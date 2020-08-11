Q1 2021 Metropolis Healthcare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2020 / NTS GMT

Ameera Shah - Metropolis Healthcare Ltd - MD



Thank you, everyone, and good morning to all. Thank you for joining us for the Q1 FY21 earnings call and I hope you and everyone around are safe and in good health. I'm joined today by Vijender Singh, CEO; and Rakesh Agarwal, CFO; and SGA, our IR Advisors.



The presentation and the press release has been issued to the stock exchanges and uploaded on our company website. I hope everyone has had the opportunity to go through the same.



Let me first start by giving you a strategic view of where Metropolis is. We continue to focus on reaching normalized levels of revenue,