Nov 11, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
I'll now hand the conference over to Mr. Sriraam Rathi, ICICI Securities. Thank you and over to you, sir.
Mr. Sriraam Rathi, you may go ahead. Mr. Sriraam?
Sriraam Rathi - ICICI Securities Limited - Analyst
Yeah, am I audible now?
Operator
Yes, you are. Please go ahead.
Sriraam Rathi - ICICI Securities Limited - Analyst
Okay. Yeah. Thank you and good evening, everyone. On behalf of ICICI Securities, I welcome you all to the Q2 FY21 earnings call of Metropolis Healthcare Limited. Today, we have with us senior management team of the company represented by Ms. Ameera Shah, Managing Director; Mr. Vijender Singh, CEO; and Mr. Rakesh Agarwal, CFO.
With this, I'll hand over the call to the management. Over to you, Ma'am.
Ameera Shah - Metropolis Healthcare Limited - Promoter & MD
Thank you. So, good evening, everyone. And thank you for joining us for the Q2 FY21 earnings call. And I hope you and everyone around you is safe
Q2 2021 Metropolis Healthcare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 11, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...