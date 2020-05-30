Q4 2020 Polycab India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 30, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Gandharv Tongia - Polycab India Limited - CFO



Thank you, operator. Good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining us.



Before I start, let me quickly introduce. My name is Gandharv Tongia. And I sincerely hope you and your loved ones are healthy and safe.



On this call, we shall discuss the Q4 and FY '20 results, which were approved in the Board meeting held today, via videoconferencing. We will be referring to the earnings presentation, financial results and financial statement which are available on the websites of the stock exchanges as well as investor relations page of our website. It can also be downloaded through the QR code given on Slide 12 of our earning presentation.



Joining me today from the management team, we have our Chairman